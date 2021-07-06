Secrecy And Calamity In Australia’s Vaccine Rollout – OpEd

With a lamentable, even disgraceful vaccination rate, confusion over how best to deal with the AstraZeneca supply, vague promises about the arrival of other COVID-19 vaccines, and a degree of complacency, half of Australia found itself in lockdown conditions earlier this month.
A good deal of this was occasioned by an...
