Zimbabwe, among a few African countries, features prominently at this year’s edition of Russia International Industrial and Trade Fair during the first week July in Ekaterinburg, a city in the Urals region about 1,700 kilometers from Moscow. About 76 percent of exhibitors are top-managers of Russian and foreign companies, heads...Full Article
Zimbabwe Features Prominently At Russia’s Industrial Fair – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Zimbabwe: Delegation Attends Russia Trade Fair
[The Herald] Zimbabwe will be participating at this year's edition of Russia International Industrial Trade Fair (INNOPROM) which..
allAfrica.com