Rescue workers struggled to deal with the damage laid bare by receding water on Saturday as the death toll from disastrous flooding in Western Europe rose above 160 and thoughts turned to the lengthy job of rebuilding communities...Full Article
Europe floods: Death toll tops 160, costly rebuilding ahead
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Death toll from European flooding tops 150 as water recedes
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe has risen above 150 as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation..
More coverage
Europe floods: Death toll rises above 150
New Zealand Herald
The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and..