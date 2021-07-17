Spike Lee jumps gun at Cannes with 'Titane' Palme d'Or reveal
Published
"Titane", a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer by French director Julia Ducournau, won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes...Full Article
Published
"Titane", a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer by French director Julia Ducournau, won the top Palme d'Or prize at the Cannes...Full Article
Julia Ducournau has been awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival after Spike Lee accidentally declares her the winner
The final full day of screenings at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival ended with a statistic, which was delivered by Cannes General..