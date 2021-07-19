A Florida man who breached the US Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, the first resolution for a felony case in the Capitol insurrection.Paul Allard Hodgkins apologised...Full Article
US Capitol riot: Man who breached Senate with Trump flag gets 8 months in prison
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
