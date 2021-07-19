Canada to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9
U.S.-Canada border restrictions on nonessential travel have been in place since March 2020 because of COVID-19.Full Article
Travelers must have been inoculated at least 14 days ahead of entering the country.
Trudeau indicated that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents cross its border starting mid-August.