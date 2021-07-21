How an 18-year-old landed a seat on Jeff Bezos’ first crewed Blue Origin flight
Published
Recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen became the youngest person to go into space Tuesday morning after he secured one of four seats...Full Article
Published
Recent high school graduate Oliver Daemen became the youngest person to go into space Tuesday morning after he secured one of four seats...Full Article
Lauren Pastrana reports Bezos said his flight was just the beginning for private human space flight.
Wally Funk once taught aviation in Greeley and joined Jeff Bezos on the 10-minute flight.