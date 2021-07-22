According to NSW Government sources, southwestern Sydney could be placed into a harder lockdown, while restrictions would be relaxed in communities barely affected by Covid-19.The news comes after NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW cases set to spike; radical Sydney lockdown overhaul tipped
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: NSW 'throwing everything' at Sydney outbreak with tougher restrictions
New Zealand Herald
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged residents across Greater Sydney to adhere to even harsher new lockdown..