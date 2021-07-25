What Did China Know About COVID-19? And Why Doesn’t The US Know? – OpEd

What Did China Know About COVID-19? And Why Doesn’t The US Know? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

On Tuesday, White House adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) of lying about the role of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in funding dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). This charge calls for some review.

It is already a matter of record that the National...

Full Article