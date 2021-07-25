By RNZ Fiji has reported 684 new cases of Covid-19 for the last 24 hours to 8am on Saturday.The Government also confirmed five more deaths from July 19-23.That compares to 468 cases and 11 deaths in the previous 24-hour period....Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji records 684 new community cases, five more deaths
New Zealand Herald
