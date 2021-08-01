Lamont Marcell Jacobs has won the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team GB's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified with a false start.Full Article
Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic men's 100m final with time of 9.79 seconds
Agony for Team GB after Zharnel Hughes disqualified in men's Olympic 100m final, as Italy takes gold
