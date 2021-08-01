Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic men's 100m final with time of 9.79 seconds

Lamont Marcell Jacobs wins Olympic men's 100m final with time of 9.79 seconds

Sky News

Published

Lamont Marcell Jacobs has won the men's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team GB's Zharnel Hughes was disqualified with a false start.

Full Article