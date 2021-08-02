Jade Carey of United States wins women's gymnastics gold in floor exercise
Jade Carey won gold in the floor exercise to give the U.S. women's gymnastics team its fifth medal in Tokyo.Full Article
Jade Carey Wins Gold , in the Olympic Floor Exercise Final.
The 21-year-old gymnast won her first Olympic gold medal,..
This marks the fifth medal in gymnastics for the U.S. at the Tokyo Games