New York Governor Cuomo Sexually Harassed Multiple Women, Report Finds

New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed numerous women in violation of federal and state laws, according to a report released Tuesday by New York’s attorney general, allegations that he vehemently denied.
Letitia James said Cuomo allegedly targeted 11 current and former employees of the state government....
