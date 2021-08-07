Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon world record holder has 'the qualities of an ascetic monk'
Published
When filmmakers were invited to document Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to run a marathon in under two hours, it was the runner, rather...Full Article
Published
When filmmakers were invited to document Eliud Kipchoge's second attempt to run a marathon in under two hours, it was the runner, rather...Full Article
KIPCHOGE THE LAST MILESTONE Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: a cinematic documentary, about world record marathon holder Eliud..