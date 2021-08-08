Forest fires of unprecedented scale have caused more damage in Turkey than in previous years. As a result, the ensuing debates were more lively and critical of the government’s handling of the crisis. Fires in more than 80 locations have burned hundreds of thousands of acres of forest, farms, houses, cattle, and domestic and...Full Article
Fires In Turkey, And How Not To Manage A Crisis – OpEd
