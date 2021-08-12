Sudan To Hand Bashir, Other Officials Wanted For Darfur War Crimes, To ICC For Trial

Sudanese authorities are to hand former dictator Omar Bashir over to the International Criminal Court, where he faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur.
The move follows talks in Khartoum on Wednesday between ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan and Sudanese sovereign council leader Gen. Abdel...
