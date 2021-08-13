COVID-19 update: B.C. records 717 new cases, marking 3 days in a row with more than 500 new infections

COVID-19 update: B.C. records 717 new cases, marking 3 days in a row with more than 500 new infections

CTV News

Published

B.C. has recorded another 717 cases of COVID-19, marking the third day in a row surpassing 500 new infections.

Full Article