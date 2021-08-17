Women in Afghanistan can be educated up to university level, Taliban spokesman tells Sky News
Women in Afghanistan will have the right to work and be educated up to university level, a Taliban spokesman has told Sky News.Full Article
Watch VideoThe Taliban declared an "amnesty" across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to..