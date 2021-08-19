Capitol Police investigate 'active bomb threat' near Library of Congress
The Cannon House Office Building, a congressional office building, was evacuated via underground routes Thursday morning due to a...Full Article
Capitol Police say 49-year-old Floyd Ray Roseberry drove a truck onto the sidewalk near the Library of Congress, claiming to have a..
A standoff between police and a bomb threat suspect in Washington, D.C. has ended after several hours following the suspect's..