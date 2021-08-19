On August 15, the Taliban arrived in Kabul. The Taliban’s leadership entered the presidential palace, which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had vacated when he fled into exile abroad hours before. The country’s borders shut down and Kabul’s main international airport lay silent, except for the cries of those Afghans who had...Full Article
The Return Of The Taliban 20 Years Later – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Reluctant Acceptance: Responding To Afghanistan’s Refugees – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Do not for a minute think that this is a kind, heart-felt thing in the aftermath of Kabul’s fall. True, a number of Afghans will..
Advertisement
More coverage
Taliban Triumph In Afghanistan Echoes In Russia’s North Caucasus – Analysis
Eurasia Review
The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan threatens to destabilize the North Caucasus for three interrelated..
Taliban Rule In Afghanistan Adds To Fears Of China’s Uyghurs
Eurasia Review