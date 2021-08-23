COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 16 deaths and 1,711 cases over the weekend
Sixteen people died from COVID-19 over the weekend, B.C. health officials announced Monday after unveiling a new vaccine passport system.Full Article
Today, India reported 30,948 new cases of coronavirus. Active cases declined to 3.53 lakh. With this, the country’s overall..
Today, India's Covid situation continued to show improvement, with the country recording 36,083 cases, which is a 6.6% marginal..