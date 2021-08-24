Possible 'Havana Syndrome' Incident in Hanoi Delays Harris's Arrival There
Published
The vice president’s flight to Vietnam was delayed after a report of a possible “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi. The term is used...Full Article
Published
The vice president’s flight to Vietnam was delayed after a report of a possible “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi. The term is used...Full Article
Watch VideoVice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into..