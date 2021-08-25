Charlie Watts: Mick Jagger and Keith Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones bandmate
Published
The Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards salute drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80.Full Article
Published
The Rolling Stones' Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards salute drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80.Full Article
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Taylor, Brian May and Stuart Copeland join those mourning loss of 'greatest' drummer
Watch VideoCharlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest..