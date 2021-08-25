Charlie Watts: Jagger and Richards pay tribute to Rolling Stones bandmate
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards salute drummer Charlie Watts, who has died aged 80.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Roger Taylor, Brian May and Stuart Copeland among those mourning loss of 'greatest'..
Watch VideoCharlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest..
Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have shared poignant tributes to Charlie Watts following The Rolling Stones drummer’s death..