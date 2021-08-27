New Orleans announces evacuations as Ida, now a hurricane, takes aim at Louisiana coast
New Orleans issued its first evacuations for coastal communities outside the city's levee system that protects from flooding.Full Article
Only isolated thunderstorms Friday night, with lower rain chances into the weekend and highs near 90 degrees. The forecast is for a..
Tropical Storm Ida has gotten stronger and the National Hurricane Center has strengthened Ida into a category 3, or a major..
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida prompted a hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of..