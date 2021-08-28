The United States is ending the longest war in its history in Afghanistan. A war that took longer than World War I and World War II, and the Korean War altogether. Two hundred fifty-three thousand people were killed and more than 11 million Afghans were displaced. The estimated cost of war is over $ 2 trillion, of which nearly $...Full Article
Afghanistan War: Why Started, Why Ended – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
See 'revealing' exchange between Biden and Fox News reporter on Afghanistan
Bleacher Report AOL
CNN’s Michael Smerconish discusses Washington’s reaction to the deadly terror attack in Kabul and says the tragedy has only..
Volunteer group of veterans is working to rescue allies in secret mission
Bleacher Report AOL
Taliban And The Kabul Attack – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Advertisement
More coverage
What is ISIS-K?
Bleacher Report AOL
Graeme Wood warns that ISIS-K, the terrorist group that claimed responsibility for the Kabul airport suicide bombing, seeks..
Will political fallout of Afghan define Biden Presidency?
Bleacher Report AOL
Is U.S. coordination with Taliban justified?
Bleacher Report AOL