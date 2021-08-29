Michigan beats Ohio to win state's first Little League World Series championship since 1959
Jackson Surma's four RBIs helped Michigan clinch its first Little League World Series title since 1959 after beating Ohio 5-2.
Jackson Surma drove in four runs and Ethan Van Belle struck out eight as Michigan beat Ohio 5-2 on Sunday in the championship game..
Hamilton West Side takes on Michigan in the Little League World Series championship game.