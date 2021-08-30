Evacuations ordered in South Lake Tahoe amid Caldor fire
Evacuations are ordered as the Caldor fire marches toward Lake Tahoe. Officials say fire dangers heightened this weekend due to winds...Full Article
South Lake Tahoe residents are on edge as the Caldor Fire continues to grow, including now into the Tahoe basin.
Watch VideoFire officials ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive..