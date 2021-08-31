Man attacked by alligator in Ida's floodwaters
A man had his arm ripped off by a large alligator while walking through floodwaters from Hurricane Ida and is now missing, a Louisiana sheriff said. The 71-year-old…Full Article
A 71-year-old Louisiana man is missing after an alligator bit off his arm in floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ida.