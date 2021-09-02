Damage From Hurricane Ida Estimated To Cost $18 Billion

Watch VideoIn much of New Orleans, an ongoing power outage after Hurricane Ida is making the sweltering summer unbearable. But in some areas outside the city, that misery is compounded by a lack of water, flooded neighborhoods and severely damaged homes.
