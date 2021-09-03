Japan's Prime Minister Steps Down

Watch VideoAmid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office.
