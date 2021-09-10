GOP Governors Threaten To Sue Over President Biden's Vaccine Mandates

Watch VideoDespite the sky-rocketing number of COVID cases and deaths, right-leaning governors strongly pushed back against President Biden's mandates as an assault on their personal freedoms.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp called it a "blatantly unlawful overreach" and vowed to pursue every legal option to stop the...
