Ben Affleck checks overzealous fan looking for a selfie with Jennifer Lopez
Published
Ben Affleck was forced to restrain an overzealous fan looking to take selfies with the actor and his superstar girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.Full Article
Published
Ben Affleck was forced to restrain an overzealous fan looking to take selfies with the actor and his superstar girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez.Full Article
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted snuggled together in front of a cake adorned with sparklers in a glitzy restaurant to..