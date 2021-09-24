CNN stays silent on Chris Cuomo after Shelley Ross' sexual harassment allegations
Published
CNN is so far mum on allegations their primetime star Chris Cuomo sexually harassed his former ABC boss, Shelley Ross at a work party 16...Full Article
Published
CNN is so far mum on allegations their primetime star Chris Cuomo sexually harassed his former ABC boss, Shelley Ross at a work party 16...Full Article
The Cuomo brothers may both have a penchant for harassment. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Former top ABC news producer Shelley Ross on Friday accused CNN’s Chris Cuomo of sexual harassment in an op-ed published by the..