PML-N slams Imran over his 'no curbs of media in Pak' remark

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan over his statement that there were no curbs or censorship of media in Pakistan and his government had given media total freedom. Marriyum said it is beyond comprehension which government and media were Imran talking about, reported The Nation. Marriyum said that Imran Khan's claims of enabling free media in Pakistan raise serious questions over his mental health.