Biden signs funding bill to prevent government shutdown
Published
The president has signed a short-term government funding bill passed by both the House and Senate.Full Article
Published
The president has signed a short-term government funding bill passed by both the House and Senate.Full Article
With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded..
The House has passed a last-minute resolution to avoid a government shutdown. House members voted 254 to 175 to pass a stop-gap..