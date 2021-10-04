Former US president Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the US Capitol.Trump's attorneys on Friday filed...Full Article
Donald Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account
