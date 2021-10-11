Little Mix members unfollow Jesy Nelson amid blackfishing scandal
Published
Nelson, who quit the British girl group in 2020, has been accused of appropriating black culture in her new “Boyz” music video,...Full Article
Published
Nelson, who quit the British girl group in 2020, has been accused of appropriating black culture in her new “Boyz” music video,...Full Article
Jesy Nelson graces the latest cover of ‘Glamour UK’ and the former Little Mix star reveals she hasn't talked to the “Sweet..
The three remaining members of the British girl group Little Mix have unfollowed former group member Jesy Nelson. Fans noticed on..