Dutch crown princess could marry woman and be queen, says Prime Minister Mark Rutte
"The government believes that the heir can also marry a person of the same sex," Rutte wrote in a letter to parliament.Full Article
A hypothetical same-sex marriage for Princess Amalia would not be a legal problem, says Mark Rutte.
