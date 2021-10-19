Nick Rolovich fired by Washington State because of covid-19 mandate
Published
Nick Rolovich fired by Washington State because of covid-19 mandate - The Washington Post We've updated our privacy policy Due to the...Full Article
Published
Nick Rolovich fired by Washington State because of covid-19 mandate - The Washington Post We've updated our privacy policy Due to the...Full Article
Nick Rolovich said in July he would not get a Covid-19 vaccine and maintained his stance once a state mandate was announced in..
Nick Rolovich had sought a religious exemption, but that appears to have been denied.