Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
Published
Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe AP NEWS * Colin Powell, * Trending News, * Coronavirus pandemic, * AP Top 25...Full Article
Published
Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe AP NEWS * Colin Powell, * Trending News, * Coronavirus pandemic, * AP Top 25...Full Article
Watch VideoA congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt..
A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has set a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges..