Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Booster Shot Was 95.6% Effective in Large Trial, Companies Say
Published
The study was carried out while the highly contagious Delta variant was prevalent, the companies said, suggesting the booster helps...Full Article
Published
The study was carried out while the highly contagious Delta variant was prevalent, the companies said, suggesting the booster helps...Full Article
Fully vaccinated people who got a Pfizer booster shot in a large trial were at much lower risk of catching Covid-19. Veuer’s..