News24.com | Cargo ship on fire, spewing toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast - officials

Cargo ship on fire, spewing toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast - officials
A container ship has caught fire and is expelling toxic gas off Canada's Pacific coast, authorities have said.Full Article
The Zim Kingston ship is burning but officials said there is no safety risk to people on land.
"The ship is on fire and expelling toxic gas," the Canadian Coast Guard said of the Zim Kingston, warning other vessels to steer..