Report: Jets trade for Eagles QB Joe Flacco with Zach Wilson injured
The New York Jets have brought back a familiar face. On Monday, the club agreed to terms on a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles..
Joe Flacco is rejoining the Jets, who are in need of help at quarterback after Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury expected to..