Josh Cavallo is the first male top-level footballer to come out as gay
The Adelaide United midfielder announced that he was gay in a video posted to the team's Twitter account Tuesday night.Full Article
`I`m a footballer and I`m gay,` the 21-year-old declared on social media, prompting supportive comments from his team, the A-League..
Adelaide United star Josh Cavallo is the only known current male player in top-flight football to come out as gay after years of..