Trump Attorneys Seek To Block Release Of Jan. 6 Documents

Watch VideoA federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked her to prevent the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.
*SEE MORE: Capitol Rioter Who Bragged About Actions Sentenced 60 Days*
Some of the committee's requests...
Watch VideoA federal judge expressed skepticism Thursday when attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked her to prevent the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.