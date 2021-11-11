Federal judge refuses Trump request to block Jan. 6 records
A federal judge rejected former President Donald Trump’s request to block the release of documents to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Full Article
U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Tuesday declined to issue a preliminary injunction sought by Trump’s lawyers.