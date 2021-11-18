Rapper Young Dolph killed in shooting in Memphis
A shooting in Tennessee claimed the life Wednesday of rapper Young Dolph, WHBQ-TV reported
Authorities say the rapper, 36, was shot Wednesday at a cookie shop. Police officials said officers were being posted at key..
The Memphis rapper was killed while buying cookies in his Tennessee hometown. The prolific recording artist had survived multiple..