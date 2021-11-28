Stowaway found in plane's landing gear compartment at Miami airport
Published
A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authoritiesFull Article
Published
A man was being examined at a hospital after he was found in a plane's landing gear compartment at Miami International Airport Saturday morning, authoritiesFull Article
The Guatemalan man was taken to hospital by immigration officials after emerging from the plane on the..