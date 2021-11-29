Pub-goers snowed in for three days at UK's highest inn
Dozens of people have been snowed in at the highest pub in the United Kingdom for three nights after the country was hit by Storm Arwen.
#stormarwen #pubgoers #inndozens
Dozens of people who went to Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire to watch an Oasis tribute band on Friday were left stuck at the pub for..
Customers have spent three nights at the Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire, after being snowed in by Storm Arwen.